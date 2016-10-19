Women in Germany ‘have not been paid in a week’

Given Germany’s gender pay gap of women earning 21.6 percent less than men, female employees effectively started working for free on October 12th, according to a report by London-based Expert Market.

Germany has one of the largest pay gaps among European countries, ranking only above seven other nations in Expert Market’s survey of 40 countries. Slovenia, meanwhile, had the smallest gap with women there making on average 96.8 percent of what men earn. This was followed by Malta, Poland, Norway and Italy.

“It’s crazy that Germany, one of the powerhouses of Europe, is so far behind countries like Malta and Slovenia,” Expert Market researcher Tom Watts told The Local.

“It’s the 21st century, so seeing such wage gaps is shocking considering the opportunities for both men and women.”

Across Europe, women made on average 17 percent less than men, which means that as of October 31st, European women will essentially be working for free.

Source : The Local de

Share this story:

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

E-Mail