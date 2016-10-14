The UN has chosen a new ambassador for women

THE UN HAS announced that Wonder Woman will become an honorary ambassador for women’s empowerment.

The comic and television series heroine will be officially designated as the UN honorary ambassador for the empowerment of women and girls during a ceremony attended by UN Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon on 21 October.

DC Entertainment President Diane Nelson will attend along with “surprise guests” – possibly actress Lynda Carter who portrayed Wonder Woman in the hit TV series in the 1970s.

The ceremony will launch a year-long campaign on gender equality and women’s empowerment, which is one of the UN’s new global goals for the next 15 years.

However, the choice has been criticised because Wonder Woman is not…real.

Writing for Skepchick, Rebecca Watson called the decision a “PR stunt”.

“There are actual, living, breathing women who can “promote messages about women’s empowerment and gender-based violence.”

She is a product.

The UK Women’s Equality Party told the BBC the decision was suitable only because the UN has come under fire for its gender disparity.

“It is fittingly comic that the UN could not think of a single human woman who could take on this role”.

Wonder Woman will not be the first fictional character used as a UN ambassador.

Winnie the Pooh was the honorary Ambassador of Friendship in 1998 and Tinker Bell served as honorary Ambassador of Green in 2009.

