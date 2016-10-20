Iraqi civilians may face abuse in Mosul battle

Iraqi government must ensure appalling abuses against civilians do not happen in Mosul battle, report says.



Civilians caught in the crossfire of the military operation to retake the city of Mosul from the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL, also known as ISIS) may face abuse, execution and torture, Amnesty International has said.

The UK-based rights group released a critical 71-page report on Tuesday, detailing serious human rights violations when civilians previously attempted to escape areas controlled by ISIL, also known by its Arabic acronym, Daesh.

Titled “Punished for Daesh’s Crimes”, the report is based on interviews with more than 470 individuals, from detainees to witnesses and relatives of those abused by ISIL, Iraqi government forces and other armed groups. Publishing the report only two days into the Mosul operation, Amnesty said it aims to raise alarm “about the risk of mass violations”.

“As the battle to retake Mosul gets underway, it is crucial that the Iraqi authorities take steps to ensure these appalling abuses do not happen again,” said Philip Luther, the group’s research and advocacy director for the region. “States supporting military efforts to combat IS in Iraq must demonstrate they will not continue to turn a blind eye to violations.”

The report found that under ISIL, Iraqi civilians, mainly minorities, face abuse in the form of deliberate attacks against them, mass killings, abductions, rape and sexual violence, among other human rights violations. Their mistreatment, however, does not end there, according to the report.

