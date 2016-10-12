Children dying of starvation in Yemen

Al-Tohaita, Yemen – In a shantytown in a deserted area of Yemen’s al-Tohaita district, six-year-old Ahmed Abdullah Ali and his 13 siblings often go to sleep hungry.

The effects of malnutrition have been the most dramatic on young Ahmed, whose small, frail body looks much younger than his age.

“I get 500 Yemeni rials [$2] per day, and I have 14 children, so I can hardly provide them with bread, tea and goat’s milk to drink,” the boy’s father, Abdullah Ali, told Al Jazeera.

“They are suffering from malnutrition. Always, they need food.”

Many residents of this sparsely populated area, located in the western Hodeidah province, earn some income by breeding animals, but it is not enough to make a living.

About an hour’s drive from the main road, many residents in this area of Tohaita are uneducated and illiterate, with large families to support. Although residents told Al Jazeera that they had received some support from aid groups in the past, including food and mattresses, such assistance has largely dried up amid Yemen’s ongoing war.

“During the last two years, we did not receive any aid … I do not need anything more than food for my children, who are starving to death,” Ali said.

According to the World Food Programme, about 14 million people – more than half of Yemen’s population – have become food insecure, while thousands more have died, and more than 1.5 million have been displaced by the conflict.

Source: Al Jazeera

Share this story:

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

E-Mail